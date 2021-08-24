After Prefontaine Classic Race, Sha’Carri Richardson Says It Was a “Blessing Just to Be Back”

In the highly-awaited 100m dash at the Prefontaine Classic, Sha’Carri Richardson finished ninth out of nine runners, with Tokyo Olympic 100m gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah claiming first. Thompson-Herah’s time of 10.54 continued her reign as the second-fastest woman sprinter in event history. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won silver in the 100m at the Tokyo Games, finished in second this time around, too, followed by Shericka Jackson; Jackson also came in third in the Olympic 100m this summer. It was a repeat Jamaica sweep.

“This is one race,” Richardson told NBC after the fact. “I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to. Talk all the sh*t you want. Cause I’m here to stay, I’m not done.” She further said to media later on: “Just to be back doing what it is that I have a passion for, that’s in my heart, that navigates me through day to day, was a blessing just to be back on the track.”

Original post, Aug. 16: Sha’Carri Richardson is set to compete in the 100m at Aug. 21’s Prefontaine Classic, where all three Tokyo Olympic medalists from that event – Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson – will also race. The meet is on the Wanda Diamond League circuit and marks Richardson’s return since a positive THC drug test and subsequent one-month suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency made her miss the Tokyo Games’ 100m final. This devastated much of the sports world and beyond and prompted a discussion around athlete marijuana use.

“Sha’Carri is focused on running a good race since she last competed at the US Olympic Trials,” Richardson’s agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, told The Wall Street Journal. It was at those Trials where she topped the US 100m sprint field and showcased memorable performances. “She will be focused on executing her race to the best of her ability regardless of who is in the race,” Nehemiah added.

Richardson’s personal best is 10.72, which she ran at the Miramar Invitational back in April and dubbed her the sixth-fastest woman in 100m history, while Thompson-Herah’s is 10.61, a time she ran at the Tokyo Games 100m final that set an Olympic record and clinched her gold medal. It also made her the second-fastest woman sprinter in event history. Fraser-Pryce, who won silver in Tokyo, has a personal best of 10.63. Jackson, the Tokyo bronze medalist, has a 100m PR of 10.76, set at the Olympics.

Richardson is also on the start list for the 200m dash this weekend. “I’m looking forward to running fast and putting on a show,” she said in a statement when news of her Prefontaine Classic appearance was first announced in July, according to Reuters. Sha’Carri is back!