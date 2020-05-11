A Different Kind of Mother’s Day

Your browser don't support audio player

Mother’s Day was quite different this year in St. Kitts and Nevis. While many are accustomed to luncheons at restaurants, or home, family get-togethers, and the usual mother’s day hat parade, these were halted by CoVID19. Many resorted to virtual greetings, musical renditions, and distributions of care packages.

Among them, greetings were given from Dr. Denzil Douglas, Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party; Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett, caretaker of constituency 3 for the People’s Labour Party; Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds, representative of Nevis 5 for the Nevis Reformation Party, and Hon. Koris Maynard, representative for constituency 3 for the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.