The Bahamas: Off duty cop, his mother and others arrested

Police in The Bahamas are investigating a shooting incident which resulted in the confiscation of a loaded firearm, ammunition and the arrest of six people.

According to reports around 8 pm on Sunday, police were alerted to gunshots being discharged in the vicinity of Exuma Street and Cordeaux Avenue. Further details indicated that the occupants of a vehicle were responsible.

A speed chase ensued between the occupants of the car and officers attached to Operation Ceasefire who were on routine patrol, in the area of Bahamas Games Boulevard.

It is reported while in the area, three male occupants opened fire on the officers resulting in an exchange of gunshots, causing the suspects’ vehicle to crash near the baseball stadium.

Two of the males were able to evade officers initially, however, one of the suspects was arrested after he attempted to scale the wall of a nearby school. He was identified as an off-duty officer.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle revealed a loaded firearm along with a quantity of ammunition.

Police say a check of the area where gunshots were initially heard on Exuma Street and Cordeaux Avenue revealed a 23-year-old man was shot and injured while walking. He was taken to hospital and treated.

Subsequently, police arrested three males aged 22, two 26-year-olds along with a 22-year-old woman.

In addition, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Imperial Park where a quantity of ammunition was discovered and confiscated. This led to the arrest of the off-duty officer’s 41-year-old mother.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.