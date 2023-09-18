St Kitts and Nevis tops 2023 global CBI index

The Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis has topped this year’s CBI Index rankings for offering one of the best citizenship by investment (CBI) programmes in the world.

In the CBI Index published by the Financial Times’ Professional Wealth Management Magazine, St Kitts and Nevis stood out for taking immediate and decisive action based on the ‘6 Principles’ framework, which was a significant factor behind achieving the top spot in this year’s CBI Index with a score of 77 points.

SKN was rated against 11 other countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Cambodia, Dominica, Egypt, Grenada, Jordan, Malta, Saint Lucia, Turkey and Vanuatu.

Overall, the report found Caribbean Programmes retained their position atop the 2023 CBI Index.

Dominica scored 75 points to rank second, Saint Lucia and Grenada ranked third with 72 points, while Antigua and Barbuda ranked fifth with 66 points.

A key finding from the 2023 CBI Index noted Grenada’s ascent to a top three position spotlights improved scores for Due Diligence, Standard of Living, and Certainty of Product. Grenada was also fast to implement specific ‘Six Principles’ measures, as demonstrated by the introduction of mandatory interview requirements on September 1, 2023.

The CBI Index ranks each programme across nine areas, or pillars: Freedom of Movement, Standard of Living, Minimum Investment Outlay, Mandatory Travel or Residence, Citizenship Timeline, Ease of Processing, Due Diligence, Family, and Certainty of Product.

St Kitts and Nevis achieved full marks in four out of the nine pillars, Mandatory Travel or Residence, Ease of Processing, Due Diligence and Certainity of Product.