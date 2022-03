Missing Person

NAME: MARIO RILEY ALIAS: REGGIE ADDRESS: TABERNACLE AGE: 40 YEARS OLD BIRTHPLACE: ST. KITTS COMPLEXION: FAIR HAIR: BLACK (LOW CUT) EYES: BROWN HEIGHT: 5’8” BUILD: SLIM

MARIO RILEY OF TABERNACLE WAS LAST SEEN ON THURSDAY,

MARCH 0 3, 2022, WEARING A BLACK, PLAIN T-SHIRT, LONG BLACK

PANTS AND A PAIR OF BLACK AND WHITE SNEAKERS. IF ANYONE

HAS ANY INFORMATION WITH REGARDS TO THE WHEREABOUTS

OF MARIO RILEY PLEASE CONTACTTHE TABERNACLEPOLICE

STATION AT 465-7227, THE NEAREST POLICE STATION OR CALL

THE CRIME HOTLINE AT 707. ALL INFORMATION SHARED WILL BE

TREATED AS CONFIDENTIAL.