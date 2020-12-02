3 Young Innovative Entrepreneurs Tell Their Story of Survival During Covid Pandemic

Three Young Nationals have come forward to tell their story of economic survival and financial independence during these turbulent, do or die pandemic times in ST Kitts-Nevis.

The three -2 women and 1 man- revealed on Freedom Fm’s Issues on Friday 27th November, how they got pro-active and more creative and expanded their network and business in spite of the threats posed by the Covid19 pandemic that has led to businesses closing in the Federation.

Crisanda McKoy owner of Bloom Cupcakes SKN says Covid19 challenged her and was actually good to her as she was able to expand her cake business.

The owner of Courtside Bar & Grill at Lime Kiln said Covid had led to Fashion Pizza now available on Saturdays.

The third entrepreneur, Veronica Julius, owner of Sassy V Collectibles said the Covid19 experience had improved her marketing skills and had encouraged more sales and an uptick in production.