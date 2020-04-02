SKNLP Candidates Suggest DIY Projects to Cope with Lock Down

Your browser don't support audio player

Constituency representatives Kenneth Douglas and Dr. Geoffrey Hanley of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party are reminding persons to remain grounded at home, and are also suggesting ways to occupy their thoughts with Do It Yourself projects, as opposed to constantly thinking of the Corona Virus.

During Issues on Wednesday, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, representative for Constituency 1 made a few suggestions while imploring persons to say at home.

Mr. Kenny Douglas, representative for Constituency 5 also implored persons to remain at home but keep the well-being of neighbours in mind.