Financial Institutions Debunk Rumour of Closures on March 25th

Financial institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis are discrediting the rumours making the rounds on social media of closures across the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States on Wednesday (March 25th).

FreedomFM contacted several banks to obtain its veracity on Tuesday, including the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, the Royal Bank of Canada, the St. Kitts Cooperative Credit Union and the Republic Bank, which all confirmed that they knew nothing of such a notice or disseminated such information.

Banking hours will therefore be normal.