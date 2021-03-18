25 Most Remarkable Teens Nominations

Members of the general public are invited to nominate a young person to be considered for this year’s 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis Awards.

Nominees must be no younger than 13 years or older than 19 years by the end of 2021 – the nomination year. The candidates must demonstrate capacity in the nominated category and have a record of remarkable character, contributions to society and/or accomplishments.

Nomination forms are available from all high schools and the respective offices of the departments responsible for youth in St. Kitts and in Nevis. Submissions must be returned on or before May 28, 2021. For more information telephone 467-1393 or 662-6054 on St. Kitts and 469-5521 ext. 2072/2343 on Nevis.