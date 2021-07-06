25 Additional Positive Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed in Last 48 Hours; Active Cases Stand at 275

The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with twenty-five (25) positive results within the last 48 hours and no recovered case.

St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 466 as of Monday, July 05, 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 515 with 275 active cases, 237 recovered cases and three deaths. 497 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 18 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 21, 250 negative results.