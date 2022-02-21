2022 NBA All-Star Game | Team LeBron 163-160 Team Durant summary: score, stats & highlights

The main event of All-Star Weekend wrapped the festivities up in style when Team LeBron topped Team Durant 163-160. Steph Curry took MVP honors after posting 50 points, and hitting 16 threes.

Each quarter winner earns $100k for charity

The All-Star Game took a new shape this year and it brought a competitive edge not just the game but each quarter. Each of the quarters started at 0-0 and the winners over each of the 12 minute sessions won $100,000 for their charity.

Team LeBron won the first quarter after their captain got them out of the gate quickly. Giannis Antetokounmpo got going early as well as Luka Doncic finished off the quarter with six straight points to secure the charity donation after the opening 12 minutes.

The second quarter was Joel Embiid’s turn to take the spotlight. The self proclaimed favorite for the MVP made his case for MVP of the All-Star game. Team Durant claimed the $100,000 for their charity going into the break.

Steph shines from downtown

The halftime score was 94-93 in favor of Team Durant. Steph Curry had 24 points on 8-11 shooting from downtown. The play in the first quarter was filled with highlights, but it was also closely contested. The second half brought more of the same.

The Curry show continued in the third quarter. He hit consecutive half court pull ups in a quarter in which he broke the All-Star Game record with his 10th three ball, but he wasn’t done there. The Warriors sharp shooter hit seven threes in the third, but it wasn’t enough to top Team Durant who ended the quarter tied 45-45 to earn $100,000 for each of their charities.

LeBron wins it on his home court

They turned the clock off for the fourth quarter as it became a race to 163. After three quarters Team Durant led 139-138 and with the new rules each team would have to reach the target score. The 24 points needed by the team leading going into the final 12 minutes is a salute to Kobe Bryant, who was honored in more ways than one this weekend.

Curry broke the All-Star record and single game record for threes with his 16 makes on Sunday night. He finished the game with 50 points, which is just two points away from Anthony Davis’ record set in 2017. He became the first player to hoist the brand new Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Trophy.

$750,000 going to charity after All-Star Game

In the end it was the kids from Akron who won it for Team LeBron. Steph carried his side for the first three quarters, then when they needed him most the captain stepped up and hit the game winning fade away jumper to seal the deal in the fourth.

In the end Team LeBron raised $450,000 dollars for the Kent State I Promise Scholars program, while Team Durant won $300,000 for the Cleveland Food Bank.

Steph is the first one to hoist the brand new Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Trophy after his magnificent shooting night.

How many times have we seen LeBron win a game at the death in this stadium? The kid from Akron did it again on Sunday night to earn the team he was captaining the victory.

Steph was intent on breaking Anthony Davis’ All-Star Game record 52 points, but he cooled down towards the end of the fourth and fell two points short

Whne your feeling it like Steph was feeling it, there is no need to check to see if it goes in.

Steph took over in the third quarter, hitting seven threes and breaing the All-Star record for threes in a game. He had D-Wade, A.I. and Reggie MIller jumping out of their chairs on the broadcast table.

Curry wins MVP!!!

It comes as no surprise that Steph Curry is the first winner of the new Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Trophy. Don’t forget he’s a kid from Akron too. The two Ohio natives showing out in Cleveland.

What a way to wrap up the the All-Star Weekend. LeBron winning it on what will always be his home court.

Now we await the presenation of the brand new Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP trophy. And you have to think it’s going to be Steph Curry who took over in that thrid quarter hitting seven threes in route his 50 point night.

GAME OVER!!!

It’s LeBron giving Team LeBron the win with the game winning fade away, and the kid from Akron wins it in the place he used to call home. Team LeBron outlasts Team Durant 163-160

These guys are playing right now. This 4th quarter has turned up the intensity as we get close to the target score of 163.

It’s 155-155. and we are in a race to 8 now.

The question is, if Team Durant wins, will they give the MVP to Embiid? He’s having a great game, but Curry has to get it no matter who wins, doesn’t he?

Middleton is going to the line, and that is just the 2nd foul of the game. Gives you a little insight on how much difference is being played.

We are in a race to 163 in the fourth quarter that wont be timed or have a commercial break

The 3rd quarter ends in a 45-45 tie and the $100,000 will be given to each of the teams charites.

Another quarter, and another tight ending. Team Durant leads 43-41 with 1:10 to go in the 3rd quarter.

All-Star Weekend has a way of leaving us with lasting memories, and Steph is providing us with that memory tonight. This shooting performance will go down in history, and he is just 7 points away from Anthony Davis’ 52.

Usually the All-Star Game is highlighted by the dunks, but Steph is stealing the show with the three point ball and is proving that a shooter can put take over the stage on the NBA’s brightest night.

Is there a more iconic shot than this right here? Michael Jordan and LeBron James chopping it up at the halftime break.

That’s three in a row for Curry and he’s got 13 on the night

Curry’s 11th goes down from the half court line, and then he does it again on the next trip down the court.

Curry hits his tenth three ball of the game and with that sets an All-Star Game record. We still have a quater and some change to go. Will he go for 20?

We are finally back underway from Cleveland after the longest halftime show I’ve ever seen. Don’t think it’ll take to long for these guys to get back into game rythym because this game is probably being played at about 40%

Here we go! Finally, Earth, Wind and Fire take the stage. The players are probably back in the locker room playing some cards or video games right now.

MJ is in the house! It should be no surprise that he got the loudest ovation of any of the legends that have been presented tonight.

This might be an even longer halftime break than the Super Bowl was. We still have the EW&F concert before we get back to the action.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the NBA, the top 75 legends are being commemorated at the halftime break.

Steph has 24 points, and they have all come from downtown.

How many celebs can you spot? I watched a few times and I know about six of them on the front row.

We’ve got a throwback for the half time entertainment. Earth, Wind and Fire are set to perform in the next few minutes. Talk about a group that never gets old. They have been doing these kinds of gigs since the 70’s and the people still love them.

As promised, here is Morant’s 360 alley oop jam. Watch it. Watch it again, and then watch it some more. I said earlier, he’s the most exciting player in the league. I rest my case.

Curry leads all scorers at halftime with 24 ponts, while Embiid has 17 in just 11 minutes.

The first half is all over and Team Durant wins the second quarter 49-46 earning their charity $100,000.

Curry is 8/11 from down town and he’s got 24 points going into the second half.

Embiid isn’t playing around. He’s already said he intends on winning the MVP of the league, and he’s looking pretty intent on winning the MVP tonight too. He’s got 17 points already.

Morant with an alley oop 360. I could try to explain what he just did, but I’ll just work on posting the tweet as soon as I can, because that needs to be seen as many times as possible. Team Durant is up 41-33 with 2:49 to go in the half.

Curry is starting to warm up. He’s got 18 points, and we’ve still got 3 minutes to go in the half.

This second quarter is just as tight as the first. I like this idea of resetting the score after every quarter. Team Durant is up 31-25 with 4:30 left in the second.

Lamelo going between the legs and Dejounte finishing the job off,

LaVine may not have been at the Dunk Contest last night, but he’s showing he’s still go the hops.

Garland is putting on a show in the second quarter. He’s got 10 tonight on his home court.

All-Star weekend is not just a basketball event. There have been plenty of parties and events going on over the last few days in Cleveland. I wonder how many of these guys went out a little bit last night? The rythym of play would certainly tell you that the guys might have enjoyed themself last night.

So we are going back to 0-0 to start the second quarter. The same goes for the second quarter as the first. There is $100,000 of charity money on the line again.

There was a little defense on the last few possessions of the game, and it’s Team LeBron who takes the spoils after winning the first quarter 47-45.

A little Suns-Bucks flavor on this All-Star Sunday night. Booker and Giannis going at it on opposite ends of the court.

Check out the hops from Ja Morant in his first All-Star Game appearance.

The charity money on the line is going to make each of these quarters interesting. This game is generally lacking in competitive flare at least for the first few quarters, but with cash on the line at the end of every quarter expect this game to get intense from time to time.

Towns with a long range effort that is waaayyy off. He must have used up all those makes last night in the 3 Point Contest.

Anyone who wants to get to the basket has an open invitation tonight. Don’t think there will be too many guys putting their neck on the line trying to take a charge.

Kevin Harland is on the mic for the TNT broadcast. In my book he’s the best announcer in the game, but Chuck and Shaq are on TBS and that might be more entertaining than the actual game.

We’ve got our first substitutions of the game. Really that’s the only thing the coaches have to worry about. They have to try to get everyone a fair share of playing time.

Kevin Harland is on the mic for the TNT broadcast. In my book he’s the best announcer in the game, but Chuck and Shaq are on TBS and that might be more entertaining than the actual game.

Morant might be the most exciting player in the league. He’s one of the best scorers in the game, and almost every night on the court he leaves our jaws dropped with an arial spectacle like he just had on the alley-oop from Young.

LeBron gets the rack attacks started with a vicious dunk in transition.

I’m interested in seeing the shooting percentages at the end of this game. These guys are so good, if they are left open like they will be a lot tonight than the percentages are going to be sky high.

The threes are flowing already. Steph and Young exchange triples on each side of the court.

We are underway from Cleveland, Ohio!!! Let the scoring begin

Macy’s Day to Sing

Macy Gray is singing the National Anthem. Don’t get me wrong, love her songs. But not crazy of her rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Steph Curry is ready to put on a show tonight. He usually treats every game like an All-Star Game with his three pointers from all over the court.

All-Star Intros

Both teams are being presented to the fans here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and we are just moments away from tip off in Cleveland!

Highest scoring All-Star Game

While there were plenty of points scored last year, there have been more points posted in an All-Star Game. In 2017, the game ended 192-182, setting a record with 374 points.

It’s show time in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The league’s MVP Nikola Jokic is all buisness coming into tonight, rocking the suit and tie on All-Star Weekend.

There will be points

We all know what to expect tonight, and if you don’t let me tell you. Get ready for a high-flying, action-packed game, but don’t expect too much defense in this game. Last year there was a total of 320 points and the number seems to be going up every year.

KD and the Beard beefing?

One of the talking points coming into tonight is Kevin Durant declining to pick James Harden time and time again as captain of one of the All-Star teams. Harden moved to Philly in a trade just before the break, and that shows there just may be a bit of bad blood between those two.

Weekend Recap:

The festivites began on Friday night with the Celebrity All-Star Game. Myles Garrertt and Gianmarco Tamberi put on a spectacle, while Alex Toussaint stealing the show as the MVP.

Team Barry won the new edition of the Rising Stars Challenge, while Cade Cunningham was named MVP of the Tournament.

All-Star Saturday began with Team Cleveland winning the Skills Challenge, and Karl-Anthony Towns becoming the first big man to win a three point contest ever.

The Dunk Contest may not have had the finish we were expecting, but take nothing away from Obi Toppin who gave us some incredible high flying dunks that won his the contest.

Team Durant posing for the picture without their captain. Lamelo Ball will be making his first appearance in an NBA All-Star Game, and he’s had quite a busy weekend. He played in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, and is back on the hardwood tonight.

It’s picture day at the NBA All-Star Game as team LeBron gets set for tip off of the main event of the regular season. CP3, LeBron and Steph on one team is scary.

Durant to miss All-Star Game

Kevin Durant will miss tonight’s All-Star Game after the death of his Grandmother. He was already scheduled to miss the game due to a knee injury, but now he will not be in attendance at all.

Team Durant

Starters:

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets [CAPTAIN] (Injured, will not play)

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Reserves:

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (Replaces injured Kevin Durant)

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs (Replaces injured Draymond Green)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (Injured, will not play)

Team LeBron

Starters:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers [CAPTAIN]

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Reserves:

Jarrett Allen (Replaces injured James Harden)

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden, Philadelphia 76ers (Injured, will not play)

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Captains choose teams

LeBron James and Kevin Durant were named the captains of each respective team after receiving the most NBA All-Star votes. As captains they were able to pick from a pool of players that were named to the All-Star game and here are how the teams look after the draft.

All eyes on Cleveland

Hello everyone and welcome to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where it has already been a fantastic weekend full of highlights, headlines and heroic performances. Tonight we expect more of the same as the top talent in the world gathers on one court in the event of the NBA regular season.

Team LeBron vs. Team Durant

It’s the main even of All-Star Weekend! Team Durant and Team LeBron will face off in a showcase showdown of the world’s best players, and AS English will be keeping you up to the minute with live coverage, stats, highlights and analysis of tonight’s matchup from Cleveland, Ohio.