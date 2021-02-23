147 new cases, six COVID-related deaths

Jamaica yesterday recorded 147 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new patient deaths — six classified as COVID-related and three under investigation.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 21,826, of which 8,163 are active and the confirmed COVID death toll to 405.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths consist of an 88-year-old female from St Elizabeth, a 67-year-old female from St Ann, a 63-year-old male from St James, an 81-year-old male from Trelawny, a 73-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 63-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation.

The ministry also reported another death as coincidental.

Meanwhile, of the newly reported cases there were 60 males and 87 females with ages ranging from nine to 87 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (36), Manchester (22), Trelawny (18), St Ann (17), St Elizabeth (16), Clarendon (11), St Thomas (11), St James (10), St Catherine (three), St Mary (two), and Hanover (one).

The country also recorded 58 recoveries yesterday, bringing the total since the outbreak locally to 13,046.