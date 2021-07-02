11 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS WITH 22 RECOVERIES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 01, 2021 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with eleven (11) positive results within the last 24 hours and 22 persons fully recovered.

St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 462 as of Thursday, July 01, 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 457 with 255 active cases, 199 recovered cases, and three deaths. 440 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 17 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 20, 966 negative results.