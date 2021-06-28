WONDER WOMAN! Refreshed Shelly completes sprint double in style; hurdlers McLeod, Williams miss out

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce threw down the gauntlet to all comers at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games when she established a lifetime best 21.79 seconds to win the 200m final and wrap up the sprint double at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA)/Ministry of Sport/Supreme Ventures National Senior Championships at the National Stadium yesterday morning.

The two-time Olympic Games 100m gold medallist, who romped home in the 100m final in 10.71 seconds on Friday evening, won ahead of Shericka Jackson (21.82 seconds) and defending Olympic Games 200m gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah (22.02 seconds) in an identical repeat of the 100m placing.

Only a few weeks ago at the same venue the 34-year-old Fraser-Pryce became the fastest woman alive when she posted a magnificent 10.63 seconds in the 100m at the JAAA/JOA Destiny Series.

“We have two other amazing ladies for Jamaica and the pool and the depth in sprinting that we have you can’t focus on one person, you have to go out there and work hard. You have to stay committed and dedicated,” Fraser-Pryce told the media.

In posting a sub-22-second finish, Jackson thus became the first woman to post sub-11sec in the 100m, sub-22sec in the 200m and sub-50sec in the 400m. She was ecstatic. “The last time I did a sprint double was back in 2018 when there was no major championships, but now it’s an Olympic year and everyone showed up big, so I am just glad that I was among the greats to perform at my best and my best was good enough and I left with two massive personal bests, so I have to be grateful.”

But while Fraser-Pryce and company enjoyed the fruits of their morning labour, there was no such delight for defending men’s 110m hurdles gold medallist Omar McLeod, and 2015 women’s 100m hurdles World Champion Danielle Williams, who were surprisingly denied selection to the Jamaican team.

“A difficult moment indeed,” Williams told the Jamaica Observer. “It just wasn’t to be today. My legs would not go or respond.”

McLeod placed eighth in his final in 16.22secs after hitting an early barrier and not recovering. He immediately held on to his left calf as he limped off the track but refused to comment on the nature of what might have caused his downfall, while Williams could fare no better than fourth in her final in 12.79secs.

The men’s event was won by Ronald Levy in 13.10secs (0.6 mps), ahead of Damion Thomas in 13.11secs and Hansle Parchment third in 13.16secs.

Megan Tapper proved best of the women from lane eight to win in 12.68secs (0.1 mps) with Yanique Thompson second in 12.73secs and Britany Anderson third in 12.75 to confirm the trio set to wear the black, green and gold colours of Jamaica in the event.

In the men’s 200m final, Rasheed Dwyer (20.17secs) earned his third National title when he edged out Yohan Blake (20.18secs) at the wire with Tyquendo Tracey, the 100m National champion, finishing third in 20.34secs.

Dwyer and Blake attained the Olympic qualifying standard in the final, but Julian Forte, who did not finish the race yesterday, had attained the mark with a 20.22secs in the semi-final on Saturday.

The women’s 400m final proved a spectacle as the top seven finishers recorded personal best performances.

The event went to 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist and four-time National champion Stephenie Ann McPherson with 49.61 seconds, the 32-year-old’s first sub-50sec run.

Second place went to Candice McLeod in 49.91secs, with third place going to Roneisha McGregor in 50.02secs.

Sean Bailey of the University of Texas El Paso won the men’s equivalent in 45.04secs, just ahead of Christopher Taylor in 45.13secs, Karayme Bartley next in 45.17secs and Demish Gaye fourth in 45.30secs.

Nathon Allen did not face the starter but he and Gaye had already attained the Olympic Games qualifying standard of 44.90secs.

National record holder Rusheen McDonald could fare no better than fifth in 45.72secs.

O’Dayne Richards of MVP won the men’s discus with 20.74m ahead of Ashinia Miller who threw 19.0m. The winner had not achieved the Olympic standard of 21.10m, but his best has him within the World Ranking quota of the top 32.