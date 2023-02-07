Women appointed to highest political offices in the Caribbean

The Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) has acknowledged the historic appointment of Her Excellency Marcella Liburd as the first female Governor-General of St Kitts and Nevis, and Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo as the President-Elect of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Marcella Liburd was sworn in on January 31, 2023, and will serve as the fifth Governor-General of St Kitts and Nevis. Christine Kangaloo will be sworn in on March 21, 2023, and will serve as the sixth President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and the second woman as Head of State.