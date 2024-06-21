Woman allegedly siphons $500K in stimulus funds from USVI government

A woman has been apprehended in St Thomas for allegedly swindling over half a million dollars from the US Virgin Islands government through fraudulent claims.

The arrest follows an investigation launched by the Economic Crime Unit, St Thomas District, prompted by a complaint from the Office of Management and Budget on June 9, 2023.

Authorities disclosed that the investigation uncovered illegal withdrawals totalling more than $500,000 from the 2020 Government of the Virgin Islands Economic Stimulus Account over a prolonged period.

Kristy Bochecchio, 45, surrendered to detectives of the Economic Crime Unit on June 19 following the issuance of an arrest warrant.

She faces charges including criminally influenced and corrupt organization act, participation in frauds on creditors, obtaining money by false pretences, fraudulent claims upon the government, unauthorized access to a computer for fraudulent purposes, and grand larceny.

Bochecchio’s bail was set at $100,000, but she was unable to post, resulting in her remand to the Bureau of Corrections pending an Advice of Rights Hearing.