Wisconsin man drowns while snorkelling in the USVI

January 20, 2023 in International
An American tourist drowned on Wednesday while on a snorkelling expedition at Maho Bay in St John, US Virgin Islands.

The Virgin Islands Police Department identified the deceased as 78-year-old Thomas St John from Wisconsin.

Police reported St John, his wife and their son travelled to Maho Bay to snorkel on a charter vessel.

“After several minutes of snorkelling, a passenger of the charter vessel noticed that the male was floating face down in the water for several minutes. Several passengers removed the male from the water and onto the vessel. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation was started on the male after he was unresponsive,” VIPD stated. “The male was then transported to Cruz Bay to be transported to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic via ambulance where he succumbed.”