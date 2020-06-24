West Side Bus Association Says No Bus Fare Increase and Free Travel for Seniors

Your browser don't support audio player

Four Members of the West Side Bus Association, Oohoo, Dablo, Irresistible, joined by newly elected president Rambo Webster- told Freedom FM’s Issues on Friday that the overall aim and objective of the Association, was to lift bus standards. Webster pointed out that this was to ensure the safety and security of the public on buses especially those using the West Side buses.

Bus Driver Dablo weighed in on the economic cost of running a bus. President Webster informed that his Association had recently met with Government Officials in order to expedite specific bus proposals designed to mitigate and assist bus drivers and the public.