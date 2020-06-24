LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / National / West Side Bus Association Says No Bus Fare Increase and Free Travel for Seniors

West Side Bus Association Says No Bus Fare Increase and Free Travel for Seniors

June 24, 2020 in National
0 Likes

West Side Bus Drivers
Photocredit: Mulleymedia

Four Members of the West Side Bus Association, Oohoo, Dablo, Irresistible, joined by newly elected president Rambo Webster- told Freedom FM’s Issues on Friday that the overall aim and objective of the Association, was to lift bus standards. Webster pointed out that this was to ensure the safety and security of the public on buses especially those using the West Side buses.

Bus Driver Dablo weighed in on the economic cost of running a bus. President Webster informed that his Association had recently met with Government Officials in order to expedite specific bus proposals designed to mitigate and assist bus drivers and the public.