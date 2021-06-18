West Indies win toss, fielding in second Test v South Africa

West Indies won the toss and chose to field against South Africa on the first day of the second Test at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

The Windies made one change, bringing pacer Shannon Gabriel in to replace off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall; the South Africans named an unchanged 11.

Kieran Powell, a concussion replacement for Nkrumah Bonner in the second innings of the first Test, continues in the side.

Rain delayed the toss and play is now scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. (local time).

West Indies trail 0-1 in the two-Test series, after they crashed to an innings and 63 runs defeat inside three days in the first Test, which ended this past Saturday at the same venue.

Though the Vivian Richards Trophy, symbol of Test supremacy between the two sides, is destined to return to Johannesburg, West Indies will be aiming to square the series and avoid their first series defeat of the year.

There will be incentive for the Windies to do well, after the St Lucia government initiated a trial to admit fans for the match.

A maximum of 400 spectators a day will be allowed into the venue, providing they can show they have been full vaccinated before June 4.

Teams:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shannon Gabriel.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Wiann Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite, Joel Wilson.

TV umpire: Leslie Reifer Jr.

Match referee: Sir Richie Richardson.

Reserve umpire: Nigel Duguid.