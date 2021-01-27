West Indies’ Roach aims to regroup in Bangladesh Tests

Experienced West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach said on Tuesday they were expecting to perform much better in the Test series against Bangladesh after a 3-0 mauling in the one-day international series.

The West Indies were forced to field an inexperienced squad in the ODIs, handing nine players a debut while suffering a trio of lopsided defeats.

Roach, who has played 60 Test matches, will provide some veteran leadership in the Test squad, with only five players retained from the group selected for the ODIs.

“The one-day series didn’t go as we’d have liked,” Roach told reporters in a virtual press conference in Chittagong.

“We have to understand it was a very young and inexperienced team. It was just a learning curve for those guys to take back home and learn from it, and improve their games to come back stronger.

“Couple of the Test guys have been here before. We know what to expect. I expect the guys to give a better showing. Put up a better fight and win some games for the West Indies,” he said.

Roach put an emphasis on staying positive ahead of the Tests despite the team’s dismal displays in the ODIs. The Windies failed to reach the 200-run mark in any of the three matches.

“We have to be positive and execute our plans the best as we can. Bangladesh is always a tough tour. The guys are working hard for three weeks,” he said.

“We know what we have to do to put a good score on the board, and take 20 wickets in the match. It is about going out there and giving it our best shot, and put in a good show,” he said.

Roach will link up with Shannon Gabriel in the Test team, the pair having collected 354 wickets together in the five-day format.

“I think Shannon is in a good run of form right now. I have been doing okay myself. It is all about us, trying to get our best performances down here,” he said.

“The team is pretty inexperienced, but I think there’s enough to get us over the line. It is all about us believing in ourselves, backing our ability and getting the job done.

“I am looking forward to a good Test series, and I am sure we can pull one out of the hat,” he said.

Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the West Indies in the Test series, which starts in Chittagong on February 3.