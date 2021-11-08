West Indies great Chris Gayle given guard of honour in clearest indication of retirement

West Indies great Chris Gayle appears to have played his final international game, after both he and teammate Dwayne Bravo received a guard of honour following their defeat to Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Bravo had already announced ahead of the game that he would be retiring from international cricket once the tournament was over and by joining him for the guard of honour, Gayle has given the clearest indication yet that he too will retire.

The 42-year-old also received a guard of honour as he went out to bat, with his West Indies teammates lining up to applaud him onto the field.

Gayle played a brief cameo, smashing two sixes before he was bowled by Pat Cummins for 15 off nine.

While walking off the pitch, Gayle removed his helmet and raised his bat to enjoy a standing ovation from the crowd.

Speaking ahead of the game, he had hinted at retirement, saying: “I can remember the fun memories, winning two world titles, fantastic. Playing with Bravo as well.

“To be a part of that has been fantastic. I know he’s leaving us, but he’s done a great job for West Indies cricket.

“He’s a legend of the game, one of the greats, so I’m happy to finish with DJ Bravo here in this last game against Australia. But I’m semi-retired. I’m semi, I’m one away.”

Gayle did bowl an over of off-spin during Australia’s chase and he picked up the wicket of Mitchell Marsh, promptly hugging the all-rounder after he was caught by Jason Holder at mid-off.

Gayle has amassed almost 20,000 international runs across his career, including a total of 42 centuries.

Speaking after the game, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said: “It’s the end of a generation, we have some guys who have done good things for T20 cricket not only in the Caribbean but around the world. We as people are very proud.”