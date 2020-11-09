Wells and Liddie Sentenced to Life and Five Years Imprisonment

Twenty-one-year-old Travien Liddie of St. Johnson’s Village was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 06, 2020 for the murder of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon. He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for the offence of Attempting to Pervert the Natural Course of Justice.

Liddie was convicted on October 11, 2019. The incident took place between May 08 and June 14, 2017

Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Lee Wells of Buckley’s Estate was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 06, 2020, for the murder of 17-year-old Leanna Napoleon. He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment for the offence of Attempting to Pervert the Natural Course of Justice.

Wells was convicted on October 11, 2019.

The disappearance of Leanna in May 2017, sparked a national outcry with many organizing search parties with the hope of finding the 17-year-old alive. Brandon Lee Wells, brother of the victim, actively participated in the search for his sister. who was at the time a 5th Form Basseterre High School student.

Leanna’s partially decomposed body was discovered in Olivees Mountain in June 2017. She was still in the school uniform that she was reportedly wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Ivan Chineyman Phillip of LaGuerite was also charged with the murder of Leanna. He however pled guilty to accessory after the fact by helping to dispose of the body. He was sentenced on September 24, 2019 to 5years and 8 months in prison.

The prosecution’s case was led by Director of Public Prosecution Valston Graham and assisted by Crown Counsel, Teshaun Vasquez.

Wells was represented by Defense Attorney Chesley Hamilton while Liddie was represented by attorney Natasha Grey.