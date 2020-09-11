Weather Bulletin: 11th September 2020

Issued at: 7am Friday 11th September 2020

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy skies

Winds: A light breeze of 9mph from the SSE

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 83%

Sea Level Pressure: 1011.9mbs or 29.88”

Sunrise: Tom 5:58am Sunset: Today 6:17pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8am Tomorrow

Winds: Northeast at 5 – 9mph becoming variable at times and mostly calm tonight.

Seas: 1.5 – 1.8 m or 5 – 6ft in northeasterly swells mainly in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of the islands which could result in above normal breaking waves along northeastern facing coastlines. A high surf advisory is in effect for these waters.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly sunny to sometimes cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of localize convective showers mainly this afternoon.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: The presence of Tropical Strom Paulette several hundred miles northeast of the Eastern Caribbean will cause a slack pressure gradient to prevail over the area resulting in a lighter wind-flow. This, along with local effects, could result in the formation of localize buildups and brief convective afternoon showers over the larger islands. Meanwhile, smaller islands territories will see generally partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers.