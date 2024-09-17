VIPD investigates death of 43-year-old woman in St Croix

The Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) has begun a probe into the death of a 43-year-old woman in St Croix.

VIPD reported a neighbour, who often checked on Jendiya “Flaca” Mendez, called police to her Harbor View apartment on September 13 after she did not respond to calls the previous two days.

VIPD said when officers arrived they found Mendez’s “bruised-up, dishevelled [and] nude” body sitting on a chair by the door.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine how Mendez died.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation, is asked to call 911, CIB Tipline at (340)778-4950 or Crime Stoppers VI at 1(800)222-TIPS.