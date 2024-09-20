Vincentian athlete Shafiqua Maloney rewarded for Olympic achievement

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has decided to gift US $10,000 to Vincentian Olympic athlete Shafiqua Maloney for her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

A special celebration is also being planned for the star athlete in October in SVG.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement during a welcome reception on Wednesday for the star athlete who has returned to her homeland for rest after having a stellar season on the international stage.

Maloney fell short one place of medalling at the Olympics after she finished in 4th place in the 800 metres finals, becoming the first Vincentian to qualify for an Olympic final.

Maloney, 25, said the journey to Paris was not easy but she was glad to receive help from sponsors and people back home who cared about her.

She told the welcome reception that her faith kept her calm before her races and despite not winning, she was able to learn from her experience.

Maloney said she is looking forward to 2028 to get that medal.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he wants to continue to see Maloney grow as a magnificent human being.