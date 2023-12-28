Venezuela rejects deployment of British Navy ship to Guyana

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is urging Guyanese authorities to take immediate action for the withdrawal of the HMS Trent, a vessel from the British Navy, and to refrain from continuing to involve military powers in the territorial controversy.

Venezuela says it rejects the arrival of the HMS Trent to the coasts of Guyana, which it says ‘becomes an act of hostile provocation and a violation of the recent Argyle Declaration.’

Last week it was reported that the UK was sending the Royal Navy Patrol Ship to Guyana in a show of support for the CARICOM country. This follows the recent peace talks in St Vincent and the Grenadines where a Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela was created, aimed at quelling tensions.

“HMS Trent will visit regional ally and Commonwealth partner Guyana later this month as part of a series of engagements in the region during her Atlantic patrol task deployment,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said.

Venezuela in a statement says the presence of the military vessel is extremely serious.

The statement said: “It also warns the members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that these actions are contrary to the spirit of peace and understanding with which Venezuela attended the December 14 meeting in St Vincent and the Grenadines, to which we must return immediately and continue on the path of direct dialogue between the parties.”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela says it reserves itself all actions within the framework of its Constitution and International Law, to defend the maritime and territorial integrity of the homeland.