UWIAASKN Congratulates Norman Manley Law School Graduates

The University of the West Indies Alumni Association (St. Kitts and Nevis Chapter) (UWIAASKN) congratulates the six UWI alumni who graduated from the Norman Manley Law School on October 1, 2022.

Ms. Kiwanna Browne, Ms. Shantrice Dorset, Mr. Kamau Grant, Ms. Azuree Liburd, Mr. HasaniMc Donald and Ms. Siobhan Phipps are now each holders of a Legal Education Certificate, which enables their admission to practice at the bar of any of the countries in which the Council of Legal Education has jurisdiction. Browne, Dorset, Grant, Mc Donald and Phipps received their undergraduate law degrees from the UWI Cave Hill Campus in Barbados while Liburd received hers from the UWI St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad.

President of the UWIAA SKN Chapter, Ms. Jihan Williams sends commendation to the six graduates on their recent accomplishment. She said, “I am pleased to hear that our nationals have masterfully overcome the rigours of Law School, particularly through the additional challenges posed by the pandemic. It is a testament to their fortitude and capability, which leads me to believe that we will only hear great things from them in the future. On behalf of the members of the UWI Alumni Association, St. Kitts and Nevis Chapter, I send heartiest congratulations to the graduates and trust that they will raise their Pelican Pride flags high as they enter into a new phase of their professional lives.”

From among over 200 members of the Class of 2022, three of the graduates from St. Kitts and Nevis were also recipients of academic awards for outstanding performances.

Azuree Liburd was awarded 2 prizes:

– The William Roper Memorial Prize for the 2nd year student who received 5 A’s in the Conveyancing and Registration of Title Examination

– The Hugh Hart Prize (Shared) awarded to the students with the best performance in Legal Drafting & Interpretation and Landlord & Tenant Examinations with demonstrated involvement in co-curricular activities of the Law School

Hasani Mc Donald was awarded three prizes:

– The Council of Legal Education’s Most Outstanding Year 2 Student

– The Samuda and Johnson Prize awarded to the Year 2 Student with the best overall academic performance in Trial Advocacy and participation in community development-based activity

– The Grant Stewart Phillips & Co Prize to the final year student with the best performance in the aggregation of marks in Conveyancing and Registration of Title

In addition to being the one of only four persons in the graduating class to make the Principal’s Honour Roll, Kamau Grant was awarded 10 prizes:

– The Keith Stanford Sobion Memorial Prize (Shared) for outstanding performance and contribution to student activities and interest in the Norman Manley Law School

– The Sir Colin MacGregor Memorial Prize to the most outstanding student over two years in the areas of academic achievement, interest in the Legal Aid Clinic, the Norman Manley Law School and discipline and attitude to society

– The Courtenay Coye LLP Prize (Shared) to the most outstanding students over two years

– Two Raphael Codlin Memorial Prizes (Shared) to the most outstanding year 2 students and most outstanding students over two years

– The Kelsick, Wilkin & Ferdinand Prize to the best overall overseas student over two years

– The Michael Nunes Memorial Prize for most outstanding student in Law of Association

– The K.C. Burke Memorial Prize for most outstanding performance in Law of Association

– The Williams, McKoy & Palmer Prize to the final year male student who achieved a minimum of 5 A’s over two years and was involved in co-curricular activities of the Norman Manley Law School

– The Hugh Hart Prize (Shared) awarded to the students with the best performance in Legal Drafting & Interpretation and Landlord & Tenant Examinations with demonstrated involvement in co-curricular activities of the Law School

We are proud of all our alumni and wish them well in their future endeavours.