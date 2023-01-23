USVI records third murder for 2023

The US Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) has identified the man, who was shot dead in the Sunny Isle Shopping Centre Parking Lot, as 20-year-old Andy Christian.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed by the police.

Police said Christian suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and succumbed at the sense.

This is the third person to be murdered on the US Virgin Islands this year.

The VIPD has asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the CIB Tip-Line at (340) 778-4850, 911 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1(800) 222-TIPS.