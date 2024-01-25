US warns citizens against crime situation in The Bahamas

The United States on Wednesday blamed “retaliatory gang violence” as the primary motive for murders in The Bahamas as it warned its nationals to be aware of the situation when visiting the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

In a statement, the US embassy here advised American citizens to be “aware that 18 murders have occurred in Nassau since the beginning of 2024.1.24”

“Murders have occurred at all hours including in broad daylight on the streets. Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders,” it said, urging Americans to “exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence Island” and use caution when walking or driving at night.

In addition, Americans have been told to keep a low profile and do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

The announcement by the Embassy follows a statement by Prime Minister Phillip Davis to Parliament on Wednesday, that his government would be tabling amendments to the Bail Act to ensure that bail is automatically revoked for suspects who violate the conditions of their bail.

“Bail is a constitutional right, but not a right to be abused. There is a fundamental right to be presumed innocent, but the liberty that accompanies that presumption is not absolute, especially when someone poses a danger to society and themselves. ”

Davis said that the move is part of his government’s strategy to combat crime, telling legislators “for far too long the persistent cycle of violence and crime has been a dark cloud over our nation.

“Each act of violence is a stark reminder of the urgent work that lies ahead. The stories of families shattered, dreams unfulfilled, and communities living in fear are not just news items; they are heartbreaking realities that I, as your Prime Minister, carry with me every day. These are not just statistics; they are our children, our friends, our future,” he said.

He said the government’s strategy titled “Crackdown 2024: Building Safer Communities” addresses the harsh realities facing The Bahamas.