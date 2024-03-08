US Virgin Islands moves towards collaboration with CARICOM

The US Virgin Islands is moving towards closer collaboration with its Caribbean neighbours after having made strides to initiate a functional cooperation agreement with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

This initiative comes on the heels of the Territory’s recent return to the 25-member Caribbean Tourism Organization.

According to Teri Helenese, the Director of State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative for the Government of the US Virgin Islands, who is spearheading the CARICOM relationship on behalf of Governor Albert Bryan Jr, Associate Membership with the inter-governmental organization was a preferred option.

However, she acknowledged the complexities involved, given the USVI’s status as a US territory, which necessitates special approvals from The White House.

Helenese sees the functional cooperation model as a steppingstone to Associate Membership, and a testament to changing political climates.

Associate members Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos, all British Overseas Territories, each recently signalled their interest in moving from associate membership to full membership within the regional organization.

Speaking to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), Helenese underscored the essence of functional cooperation, describing it as a conduit for the US Virgin Islands to forge meaningful connections with CARICOM states.

“Functional cooperation encompasses launching specific projects and initiatives to promote mutual benefits, address shared challenges, and achieve common goals within the Caribbean,” she commented.

Emphasizing the importance of regional dialogue and collaboration, Helenese, a native of St Croix, pointed out that the CARICOM relationship would span various areas of mutual interest. The USVI is keenly interested in fostering a “blue economy”, investing in vital sectors like agriculture, tourism, and technology, enhancing intra-regional trade, combating climate change, and creating regional employment opportunities. Other focal points are disaster recovery and tackling issues such as crime, poverty, and emerging public health challenges.

The USVI is currently experiencing a labour shortage amidst a growing services sector.

According to Helenese, this is an area that can be squarely addressed within functional cooperation, as it can be tied to Disaster Recovery and the Visa Waiver Program, which will facilitate the employment of Caribbean nationals.

The USVI continues to stand out for its tourism recovery. According to the latest UN Tourism (formerly UNWTO) Barometer, the Territory ranked fourth in the Caribbean for international tourism arrivals from January to December 2023, registering a 23 per cent increase compared to 2019. Leading global performance, Turks and Caicos experienced a remarkable 127 per cent increase in tourism arrivals.

Sharing second place in the Caribbean, Curaçao and the Dominican Republic both enjoyed a 24 per cent uptick in visitor numbers.