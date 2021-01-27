US Embassy (Barbados) cancels all Non-Immigrant Visa Appointments until further notice

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that owing to changes in Barbados’s general COVID-19 posture, the US Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados, has canceled all non-immigrant visa appointments effective Thursday, January 28, 2021.

If any persons have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, they are asked to please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb or call 246 623 9832 or 246 623 9833 to request an emergency appointment. The MRV fee remains valid until September 30, 2022, and may be used for a visa application in the country where it was purchased.

The Embassy will resume routine non-immigrant visa services as soon as possible but is unable to provide a specific date at this time. The general public is asked to monitor the Embassy’s website and social media for updates.