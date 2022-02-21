US Coast Guard repatriates Caribbean migrants

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC) – The United States(US) Coast Guard says it repatriated four Dominican Republic nationals and nine Haitians to the Dominican Republic between Monday and Wednesday, following the interdiction of an illegal voyage near Rincon, Puerto Rico.

The US Coast Guard said the interdiction is the result of ongoing local and federal multi-agency efforts in support of the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

“This successful interdiction is the result of the strong partnerships between the Coast Guard and our fellow Caribbean Border Interagency Group partners who work daily to safeguard the nation’s southernmost maritime border,” said Captain Gregory H Magee, Sector San Juan commander.

“Many people do not realise how close they come to losing their lives during an illegal voyage, and they also may not realise that, if they are caught, they may face prosecution for migrating illegally to the United States,” he added.

The US Coast Guard said a Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action marine unit interdicted an illegal voyage transporting non-US citizens aboard a 22-foot blue colored makeshift boat Friday morning, just off the coast of Rincon, Puerto Rico.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez that arrived on scene and safely embarked the migrants, the US Coast Guard said.

During Fiscal Year 2022, from October 1, 2021 through January 21, 2022, the US Coast Guard said it interdicted 44 illegal voyages near Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands with 798 Dominican Republic nationals, 253 Haitians, 14 Venezuelans, one Ecuadorian, and 35 others of undetermined nationalities.

The US Coast Guard said CBIG “unifies efforts” between US Customs and Border Protection, the US Coast Guard, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico Police Joint Forces of Rapid Action in their “common goal of securing the borders of Puerto Rico against illegal migrant and drug smuggling.”