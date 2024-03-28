US Ambassador pays courtesy call

The newly appointed US Ambassador to Barbados and the OECS paid a courtesy call on Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd yesterday at Government House.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Mr Gabriel Knight, his political and economic officer.

This is the Ambassador’s second visit to the Federation since assuming his position as Ambassador in January of this year.

St Kitts and Nevis and the USA are celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations this year and the new Ambassador has committed to further strengthening the relationship between the two countries.