Urgent Park Hyatt Memo to Staff 23/11/20

“Good Evening Park Hyatt Family. I have some urgent news to share with you all.

On Saturday there were two individuals on the American Airline’s flight that have now tested positive for COVID-19. To be clear neither of these individuals are at our hotel.

Out of an abundance of caution, The Government has given the direct order that all guests are to remain quarantined to their rooms until their departure on Saturday.

As a result we are forced to cease operations in all departments with the exception of In Room Dining.

If you are scheduled to work Great House Breakfast tomorrow morning, please report to work as normal and further information will be provided as to scheduling for the balance of the week.

If you are an hourly associate in any other department please do not report to work tomorrow. By tomorrow afternoon a full and detailed set of directions will come from your Division Head as to scheduling for the balance of the week.

All Salaried Managers are to report to work as currently scheduled.

All Security shifts will also remain as scheduled at this time.

At this time the health and safety of everyone involved is our highest priority. Please understand this is a fluid situation and I will keep you all posted with regular updates.”