Unleashing balls of destruction Grenada defeats Dominica by 119 runs

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA; MONDAY APRIL 07, 2025 – Grenada’s Murray twins – Kirt and Kirtsen, laid a foundation with the bat, before their bowlers unleash the balls of destruction upon the Dominica batsmen on Monday afternoon at the La Sagesse Playing Field, in the process securing a 119-run victory on day two of the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships, currently being played in Grenada.

Having won the toss, Grenada decided to take first knock, and was given a reasonable start; the first wicket falling with the score on 38. Grenada continued to lose wickets at 2 for 47, 3 for 56, 4 for 107, 5 for 140, 6 for 143, 7 for 189, innings closing at 8 for 220 off 50 0vers. Kirt Murray top-scored with 51, his twin brother Kirtsen made 44, Kevin Bubb 35 not out, and Rickell Sylvester 23.

For Dominica, Jahson Vidal took 2 for 17, Malinga Bruney 2 for 26, Earsinho Fontaine 2 for 54, Casidy Larocque 1 for 10, and Edmund Morancie 1 for 24. There were 18 extras, made of 3 leg-byes, 2 no-balls, and 13 wides.

In their turn at the crease, Dominica got off to a disastrous start when captain Stephan Pascal was trapped leg-before-wicket in the first over by his opposite number Kirtsen Murray – 02 for 1. From then on, the procession to and from the middle was steady, as the Grenadian attack refused to release the stranglehold on their opponents.

Wickets continue to fall at 2 for 11, 3 for 23, 4 for 61, 5 for 67, 6 for 80, 7 for 89, 9 for 100, all out for 101; with Earsinho Fontaine making 44, Malinga Bruney 13, and Lluvio Charles 10 – the only batsmen to reach double figures in a rather disappointing score card.

Desron Mitchell led the destruction with 3 for 24, Clevon Bartholomew 3 for 30, Kirtsen Murray 1 for 18, and Winlott Man-of-the-Match Kirt Murray 1 for 10, with extras making a contribution of 15 made of 1 bye, 10 wides, and 4 no-balls, as Grenada handed Dominica a 119-run defeat to open up the 4-team race for the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket title.