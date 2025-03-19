Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky speaking to Trump after Putin strikes Ukraine hours into ceasefire pledge

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump are currently speaking over the phone after the Ukrainian president hit out Vladimir Putin over strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid within hours of the Russian leader promising to halt such strikes for 30 days.

It is the first time the pair have spoken since last month’s infamous White House row, which saw Mr Zelensky booted out of the Oval Office by president Trump and told he was “not ready for peace” after pushing for US security guarantees.

Mr Trump last night held a call with Putin, in which the Russian autocrat promised to halt strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Speaking during a trip to Finland, Mr Zelensky said:“Putin’s words are at odds with reality.”

An overnight Russian missile attack left part of Slovyansk city without electricity, military officials said. Meanwhile, Russian authorities said Ukraine attacked an oil depot near the village of Kavkazskaya.

“Attacks on civilian infrastructure in the first night after this supposedly pivotal and great phone call have not abated,” Germany’s defence minister, Boris Pistorius, said. “Putin is playing a game here”

During the call with Mr Trump on Tuesday, Putin refused to back a complete month-long ceasefire.