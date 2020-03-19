U.S. Embassy Visas Suspension

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 18, 2020 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The General Public is asked to note that in an effort to minimize exposure to the evolving worldwide pandemic (COVID-19), the U.S. Embassy will limit visa processing (Both immigrant and non-immigrant) to cases not requiring personal appearances, such as: government and diplomatic visas and categories already entitled to visa interview waivers.

The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy will also consider emergency request on a case by case basis. For further assistance or clarification, please visit the U.S. Embassy website at http://bb.usembassy.gov/visas/non-immigrant-visas/ The U.S. Embassy apologizes for any inconvenience this unavoidable change may cause.