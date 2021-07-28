Two Men Gunned Down in New Town

The Royal St Cristopher and Nevis Police Force has confirmed the launch of an investigation into a double homicide in the New Town area. The two men were shot dead in George Street, Newtown, Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified as Kyle Williams of Carty Alley and Akeem Parris, also of Carty Alley.

Williams died on the scene, while Parris was transported to the JNF General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

They were shot at by masked assailants.