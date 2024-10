Shajuan Walters of Lodge Village, and Ashaki Rogers of Shadwell Estate, both on St. Kitts, have been charged for the offence of Conveying Contraband into His Majesty’s Prison. Mr Walters was charged on two (2) warrants in the first instance, and Mr Rogers received one (1) charge.

The offences were committed on October 20th, 2024, and both men were charged on October 23rd, 2024, with Mr Walters being charged at the Basseterre Police Station and Mr Rogers, at the Stapleton Police Station.