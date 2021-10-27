Two additional competitions launched for carnival

Less than one week after hosting a highly successful Song Competition, the National Carnival Committee in St. Kitts & Nevis, this week announced two additional activities that are likely to attract the participation of scores of citizens.

Carnival Chair, Shannon Hawley, explained that this is the second year that they are organizing the Sugarcope Photography Competition and a Creative Arts Contest.

These events are intended to provide an opportunity for those in the creative arts to gain more recognition for their skills, while also adding their innovative flavours to the annual carnival celebrations, stated Hawley.

She also revealed that the Creative Arts Contest is a virtual opportunity for school children in the federation, between 6-17 years old. This gives them a platform to gain exposure and recognition for their diverse talents, stated the carnival official.

The theme chosen to guide the competition, is “Culture, Mas & History at 50!”

The winners will receive cash prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $600 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Sugarscope Photography Contest is open to all established and emerging photographers who can capture, through the lenses of their cameras, the most amazing images of Sugar Mas.

All images must have been captured within the last six months and must be original and unpublished pieces.

Any image being submitted must also depict a national spectacle that includes some element of Sugar Mas.

The winner of the photography contest will receive $2,500, while the second and third place positions will attract prizes of $1,500 and $1,000 respectively.

All details outlining the rules and guidelines for both competitions can be obtained from the Carnival Committee’s Facebook page or the Carnival Secretariat located in the EC Daniel Building on Cayon Street.

Entries for both the Creative Arts Competition and the Sugarscope Photography Contest must be submitted, no later than Friday, 19th November, via info@skncarnival.com