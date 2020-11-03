TT national puts Bajan govt on blast for handling of COVID-19 results

The 36-year-old Trinidadian man, who recently tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Barbados, is questioning why he had to learn of his status in the media.

In a profanity-laced Facebook live stream on Tuesday morning, Kevon Ottley, who also goes by the name Kevon Solomon Robinson, questioned the professionalism of Barbados’ health authorities.

“I have no problem being quarantined. What I have a problem with is Barbados and their corrupted Government nonsense,” Ottley said.

“You cannot tell me that I am a patient. You claim that [I have] corona and don’t show any kind of symptoms. You all put me in [quarantine] and refuse to show me my results by papers but could publish my information on national and social media.”

“How could you put me in a place with people who are feeling sick when I am not showing any symptoms?” Ottley asked.

He is one of eight people in isolation.

The Toco native noted he received negative results from two COVID-19 tests he took before travelling to Bridgetown from the Netherlands, on October 30, for a vacation.

Ottley was tested on November 1 after he complained about a fever and feeling ill.

Ottley’s COVID-19 positive status took Barbados’ confirmed number of cases to 238.