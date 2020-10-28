Trump reportedly cancels millions of dollars in Florida ad spending

One week out from Election Day, President Trump’s campaign is reportedly pulling advertising out of Florida.

The president’s re-election campaign has “all but pulled its advertising” out of the crucial state that he carried in 2016, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The campaign reportedly canceled $5.5 million in ad spending in Florida during the final two weeks of the 2020 campaign and is now focusing on four states: Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh in a call with reporters on Tuesday predicted that Florida, where Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have been roughly tied in polls, is “going to go the president’s way,” citing his “ground game” in the state.

Trump’s campaign reportedly does still have about $350,000 in advertising spending budgeted for Florida through Election Day, but Bloomberg notes that the president “has cut $24 million from his national ad budget” since Labor Day, whereas Biden “has added $197 million.” Read more at Bloomberg.

Update: The Trump campaign in a new statement is disputing Bloomberg’s reporting as “horribly wrong,” saying that “our ad buying week by week in the state has been consistent, and the reporting on this issue demonstrates a clear misunderstanding of how ad buying works.”