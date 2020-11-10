Trump has come up with ‘frivolous, baseless claims’ of voter fraud: Nevada AG Aaron Ford

The Trump campaign has vowed to fight election results that declared former Vice President Joe Biden as President-elect, “to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” the campaign said in a statement.

Since Election Day, the campaign has sued Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania — battleground states where the margins were razor thin or the election results are still outstanding. The lawsuits have largely focused on disqualifying ballots or preventing vote counts from continuing, but the claims have so far lacked evidence.

“All four of the lawsuits that the Trump administration has filed in our state have been thrown out that I have been participating in,” explained Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. “They continue to come with frivolous, baseless claims of speculation about voter fraud that’s widespread, that ostensibly is changing the results of the election. And we continue to get them tossed out of court.”

One allegation the Trump campaign makes is that dead people voted in the election, said Ford, “but they’ve not filed a complaint with my office. They continue to operate through the media as a PR stunt to blow up my timeline on Twitter to make it appear as though we’re not doing our job, when the fact is, they have not presented a complaint with us that we can even verify, let alone investigate.”

Ford said he was “confident” in the results of the election, and noted that the Secretary of State in Nevada who oversees the election is a Republican, with most counties in the state leaning Republican.

“They have, at every step of the way, attempted to undermine this sacrosanct franchise of voting. We have defeated them at every single turn,” he said, referring to President Trump’s campaign. “And if they have any other tricks up their sleeves, we are prepared.”

The lawful process of voting

The AG said he is ready to prosecute anyone who has committed voter fraud, noting that he is currently prosecuting someone who voted twice in the last election.

“So if they have credible threats or credible proof, we will look into it. And it will be taken care of,” Ford said.

Voting by mail, the AG explained, was made possible to all voters by the state’s legislators to limit voters’ exposure to coronavirus. Given that it was done in accordance with the state’s laws, Ford said he feels “entirely confident in any legal challenge” that might come.

“Which is why we’ve won every single lawsuit that the Trump administration or any of their surrogates have brought against us,” he said, adding that Trump’s intent and effort have been to undermine the election, including “sabotaging the United States Postal Service.”

“I will leave the hysteria and the hyperbole to those who want to undermine this process and do my job, which is to defend the lawful process to ensure that every lawful vote that has been cast is going to be counted,” Ford said.