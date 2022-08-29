Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now

Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race.

The twice-impeached ex-president, though, did propose a “minimal solution” if he is not returned to the White House right away: Declare the 2020 vote “irreparably compromised” and hold a new one “immediately.”

In recent days, conservatives have latched onto remarks made by Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg about his social platform’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story just ahead of the 2020 election. Appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Zuckerberg revealed that the Justice Department had warned Facebook to “be vigilant” about “Russian propaganda” in the waning days of the election season.

While Zuckerberg specifically said the feds did not flag the laptop as disinformation, he told Rogan that Facebook did limit the reach of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story on news feeds for a few days as fact-checkers determined whether it was true. Unlike Twitter, however, Facebook users were free to share the article on their pages.

Additionally, a recent survey by Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics found that 79 percent of respondents believe that Trump would have likely defeated President Joe Biden if voters were told that the contents of the younger Biden’s laptop were genuine and not “Russian disinformation,” as had been suggested by the intelligence community.

Trump, who has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” due to widespread election fraud, took to his troubled social media site Truth Social in order to amplify this latest talking point.

“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election,’” the ex-president blared.

He continued: “This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country. REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!”

Earlier this year, longtime Trump ally and “Stop the Steal” advocate Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) revealed that the former president had privately pushed him to remove Biden from office, install Trump back into the White House, and hold a new special election. Trump would eventually rescind his endorsement for Brooks in the Alabama Senate race for going “woke” by telling Republicans to move on from the 2020 election.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, pointed out last week that the “FBI shared general warnings about foreign interference—nothing specific about Hunter Biden.” The bureau, for its part, has also said that while it provided companies with “foreign threat indicators to help them protect their platforms,” it “cannot ask, or direct, companies to take action on information received.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s latest fascistic ranting comes just a day after Trump boosted top sycophant Sen. Lindsey Graham’s prediction that there would be “riots in the street” if the DOJ indicts the former president for mishandling classified information.