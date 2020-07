MIAMI — Tropical Storm Gonzalo has officially formed over the tropical Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Wednesday morning.

Gonzalo becomes the 7th named system of the year.

As of Wednesday at 9 a.m., Gonzalo had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was traveling WNW at 12 mph. The storm’s center is located about 1250 miles east of the Southern Windward Islands.