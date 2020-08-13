Tropical Depression 11 remains just below Tropical Storm strength

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) expects Tropical Depression (TD) 11 to intensify into a tropical storm later today.

In its 11 am AST update, NHC said the centre of TD 11 was located over the tropical Atlantic Ocean about 1320 miles (2125 km) east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles.

It’s moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the west-northwest at a similar forward speed is expected tonight, with this motion continuing through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

TD 11 will be named Tropical Storm Josephine once it intensifies.