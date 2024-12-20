Trinidad’s Akeal Hosein ranked best T20 bowler in the world

Trinidadian Akeal Hosein has been ranked as the best bowler in T20 internationals by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Hosein displayed strong form in recent matches, taking 2 wickets for 13 runs in the first CG United T20 International series against Bangladesh at Arnos Vale in St Vincent.

Hosein, a left-arm spinner who predominantly bowls in the powerplay, rose to 707 rating points, unseating England’s Adil Rashid, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, and Australia’s Adam Zampa.

Hosein, who is now the joint third-highest wicket-taker for the West Indies in the format with 60 scalps alongside Andre Russell, follows in the footsteps of Samuel Badree and Sunil Narine as the only West Indies bowlers to be ranked number one in T20s.

Meanwhile, Guyanese bowler Gudakesh Motie is ninth in the bowling rankings with 651 rating points, while Barbadian Roston Chase rose to a career-best ninth in the all-rounder category.