Trinidad PM Rowley announces Stuart Young as successor

Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, announced on Monday that Stuart Young has been selected by the Parliamentary Caucus of the People’s National Movement (PNM) as the party’s next leader. The announcement follows Rowley’s decision to step down from the role.

Young is Minister of Energy and Energy Industries of the twin-island republic.

He entered Parliament in 2015 as a temporary senator and was appointed as Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs in September 2015.

Young has held various portfolios including Minister of Communications and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security, and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries.

He is the brother of Angus Young, the CEO of NCB Capital Markets, subsidary of NCB Financial Group.

In a post on his Facebook page an hour after his selection was made public, Young thanked his colleagues and the prime minister for the opportunity and support.

“I would like to sincerely thank my parliamentary colleagues for the confidence they have expressed in me. I also thank Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, MP, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago for his continued and exemplary leadership in guiding us through a historic process.”

During a media briefing on Monday (January 6), Rowley said the decision was made among the party executive during a Cabinet retreat in Tobago.

“We as a Caucus…discussed at length and in the end came up with a situation where the entire PNM Caucus is in support of Member of Parliament for Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West, Stuart Young.

“We are very pleased to announce that the promise of a smooth transition is going to plan.”

“Minister Young was one of the two people who offered themselves, and Minister Young came out with the most support…Minister Young has been in government going to 10 years…I have seen him at work on very many detailed and technical assignments and he has not only done the job but has distinguished himself.

“While many other members of the Cabinet could also have been considered…I have no doubt that his experience, his dedication and commitment…will ensure that during the period that he has the responsibility for being Prime Minister he will continue to put the people of Trinidad and Tobago’s interests first.”

Dr Rowley did not give a definitive date as to when he would officially resign, but assured that the process is going smoothly.

He said he hopes that he has made positive contributions to society during his tenure.

“I know I didn’t please everybody every time but I believe…we made some improvements and would have…served the country…when it was time to talk about the next term…I had no problem saying it was time to leave the party.”

“It is important for all of us to rally around a candidate of our choice, so that the President can [appoint the next Prime Minister].”