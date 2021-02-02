TRAINING UPDATE: Accomodation Sector Rescheduled To Thursday

Dear Stakeholders,

Please note that training for the Accommodation Sector has been rescheduled from Tuesday 2nd February to Thursday 4th February, 2021.

The next St. Kitts and Nevis “Travel Approved” training will take place on Tuesday 16th February for the Bars and Restaurants sector.

Training will be conducted bi-weekly on Tuesdays from 8:30am-12pm.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism in conjunction with the Ministry of Health continues to facilitate training, which is the first step in the process of equipping stakeholders to obtain the St. Kitts and Nevis “Travel Approved” Seal, to ensure that our visitors are confident that they will be safe when they visit our island.

All are advised that prior to operating all employees must be trained, and establishments must be inspected by the National Emergency Operations Center.

Training sessions will continue for all tourism sectors, including:

Air and Seaport Employees

Accommodations

Bars and Restaurants

Airline Employees

Attractions

Beach Umbrellas and Chair Rental

Customs

Destination Management Companies

Entertainers

Immigration

Port Agents

Spas

Taxi Operators

Tour Operators

Vendors

Water based Operators e.g. Water Sports, Catamarans, Fishing Boats

Wedding Planners

Please download the form by clicking on this LINK, complete and submit to Goldha.Franks@stkittstourism.kn to register for training.

All businesses must submit proof of their business license and Tourism Authority permit (where applicable) upon registration.