Tragic End to the Search for Missing Buffalo Soldier: Constantine ‘Lord Black’ Edwards Found Dead in Saddlers

The nation is in mourning after the heartbreaking discovery of Constantine “Conse” Edwards, also known as “Lord Black” in the calypso world. The beloved former radio personality and cultural icon was found dead earlier today, bringing a tragic conclusion to a week-long search that began after he was reported missing from a seniors’ home in Saddlers.

The search for the 76-year-old Edwards, who was affectionately known as the “Buffalo Soldier” for his tenacity and spirit, ended in sorrow as his body was discovered deep in the rugged mountains of Saddlers. According to initial reports, it appears that Edwards may have slipped into a ghaut, an unforgiving ravine, and was unable to make his way back to safety. The exact circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but the pain of his loss is already being felt across the island.

Edwards, a cherished figure in the community, had taken one of his usual walks into the hills last Thursday, August 1st, but tragically never returned. His disappearance prompted an intense search, as friends, family, and community members held onto hope that he would be found safe. Today’s discovery, however, has shattered those hopes, leaving the community to grapple with the devastating loss of a man who had become a cornerstone of local culture and media.

Conse Edwards was more than just a radio personality; he was a passionate advocate for local music and culture. During his tenure at ZIZ Radio and Television, he hosted the “National Showcase” program, a platform dedicated to promoting local talent and celebrating the richness of Kittitian and Nevisian heritage. His deep, resonant voice became synonymous with carnival celebrations, as he championed the sounds and traditions of his homeland.

In 2021, Edwards was honored as the Grand Marshall for carnival, a role that was a fitting tribute to his lifelong dedication to the arts and community. He embraced the role with pride, embodying the spirit of the festival he had spent decades promoting.

As news of his death spreads, tributes are pouring in from across the nation. Fans, colleagues, and friends alike are remembering Conse as a man who lived life to the fullest, always with a smile and a kind word for everyone he met. His contributions to the fields of calypso and media were immense, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Constantine “Lord Black” Edwards may be gone, but his influence and the joy he brought to so many lives will never be forgotten. The entire nation mourns the loss of a true cultural ambassador, whose voice will be deeply missed but whose spirit will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Freedom FM extends profound condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and all left to mourn.